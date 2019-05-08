Pedal power boost for Oliver’s Journey fund

Students, staff and a couple of councillors took part in a six-hour cycling event at King Edward VI School in aid of a Morpeth teenager.

Oliver Bultitude was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, in August 2018. As a result of this, he is undergoing aggressive chemotherapy after having his leg amputated.

Events and activities have been held around the county for Oliver’s Journey, the name of the cause which seeks to raise £15,000 to pay for a prosthetic sports leg for the 17-year-old.

According to the Justgiving page that was launched in March, the KEVI student ‘won’t receive funding for this as he will be over 18 when he is ready for one’.

During the spinathon, organised by Year 13 at the school, teachers and students raced against one another on gym exercise bikes for Team Rory or Team Louis.

Coun David Bawn and Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard did the final stint after Coun Gebhard drew the raffle. A bake sale also took place and the event raised a total of £3,481.

Coun Gebhard said: “It was really great to take part in this event with the students and hopefully add a bit of publicity to the cause.

“Olly is a top lad and I’m sure he’ll be keen to get back to his beloved sports as soon as he can. The students who organised this ought to feel really proud of themselves as well.”

The school has thanked the following businesses and organisations for their support with the fund-raising: Barbour Foundation Jacket, Brook Taverner, Rutherfords of Morpeth, Hooker and Young, The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, Newcastle, Active Northumberland, St Mary’s Inn, Morpeth Rugby Club, Wetherspoons Morpeth, Lois Wilkinson Hair and Beauty Morpeth, Moor House Farm, Head Shed, Healthy Prep Kitchen Morpeth, Café Vault Morpeth, Urban Spa Morpeth, Moods Hairdressing Morpeth.

Emma Familton, Head of Year 13 at KEVI, said: “We had a fantastic day, with many students and staff cycling for such a good cause. The support for Oliver from Year 13 was overwhelming.”

Members of the public can donate to Oliver’s Journey online by going to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fiona-mather