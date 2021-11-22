Plans submitted for 30 holiday lodges in Northumberland along with swimming pool, gym and café

Cheviot View Leisure wants to redevelop a former paintballing site at Eshottheugh, near Felton.

Its hybrid proposal comprises a full application for 30 dormer bungalow holiday lodges with associated decking and an outline application for a leisure complex including a gym, swimming pool and café.

‘The proposed lodges aim to provide unique high-quality accommodation which is not currently provided for within the local area,’ states a report on the applicant’s behalf.

The proposed site at Eshottheugh.

‘The brief to the scheme's designers is to ensure that the proposed development visually relates to its surroundings, rather than dominates them.

‘Reinforcing boundary hedgerows, working within the framework of the woodland planting around the periphery of the site, together with providing additional planting; this will increase the biodiversity of the site.

‘The layout has evolved by considering the site within its context of the surrounding area, the adjacent land uses and the operational requirements for the client to achieve an economically viable proposal.

‘The design objective has been to create a high quality internal layout that maintains and enhances the quality environment for the new holiday lodge park, which provides an improved recreational and leisure offer for this area of Northumberland. ’

The development site is located to the east of Felmoor Park on the access road to Northumberland Country Zoo.

The proposed larch-cladding holiday lodges would have two bedrooms along with two parking spaces.

There would be provision for 20 parking spaces next to the leisure complex.

The application also includes plans for a storage barn to be used for maintenance tools and an ancillary office on the mezzanine floor.

A planning report states that the application is not contrary to the Thirston Neighbourhood Plan (TNP) which states that expansion of existing large-scale holiday parks will not be supported.

‘Bockenfield has 62 pitches and permission for 145 making a total of 207 units,’ states the report. ‘Felmoor Park has a total of 162 units.

‘The proposal is for 30 lodges and therefore is not considered ‘large-scale’ as defined within the TNP.’

A final decision will be taken by Northumberland County Council.

