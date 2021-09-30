Plaque joins tree at Morpeth school as pupils and parents say thanks
Items to mark the time that the 2020/21 Year 4 pupils, who are now in middle school, spent at St Robert's RC First School in Morpeth have been presented to staff
Parents and pupils gifted a Silver Birch tree in July and a personalised plaque to go with the tree, which is in the St Robert’s peace garden that they can visit, was handed over last Thursday.
The plaque also commemorates ‘all the lives lost and the heroes that saved so many’ during the Covid-19 pandemic so far.
St Robert’s headteacher David Sutcliffe said: “This is a lovely gesture from the former Year 4 parents and pupils and it’s nice they for-mally recognised the efforts of our staff, including in the difficult circumstances since March 2020.”