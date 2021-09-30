Plaque joins tree at Morpeth school as pupils and parents say thanks

St Robert's deputy head Mrs Sykes with a few parents and a group of former Year 4 pupils now at Newminster Middle School.

Parents and pupils gifted a Silver Birch tree in July and a personalised plaque to go with the tree, which is in the St Robert’s peace garden that they can visit, was handed over last Thursday.

The plaque also commemorates ‘all the lives lost and the heroes that saved so many’ during the Covid-19 pandemic so far.