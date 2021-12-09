Plenty of festive treats in Morpeth this weekend

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson.

Children will get to meet the jolly couple in Santa’s grotto from 11am to 3pm and share exactly what is on their Christmas list.

Entry to the grotto is free, but people are politely asked for a £1 donation, with all money raised being given to Sanderson Arcade’s chosen charity Tiny Lives Trust – a Newcastle-based charity offering a “safety net” to parents with premature or sick new-born babies.

As for Santa’s reindeer, they will be stationed by the Christmas tree in Piazza area during the same time period.

As well as resting their tired legs, they will also be happy to pose for photographs.

Meanwhile, the final Morpeth Christmas Market will be on at Morpeth Market Place from 9am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.

With a mix of foodie and craft traders, plus hot street food offerings from Meat Stack and The Bratwurst House, there will be something for everyone.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Lottie Thompson, pictured, said: “Christmas is in full swing in Morpeth this weekend, both at Sanderson Arcade and at the Market Place.

“The Christmas markets always bring an extra festive buzz and with Santa and Mrs Claus outside Sandersons Boutique, we hope everyone will enjoy a huge dose of the festive spirit.”