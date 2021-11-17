Plenty of treats at festive markets in town

Geordie Bangers will be at the two-day festive market this weekend.

The Morpeth Markets team have a packed a diary of events over the next few weeks and the festive market will be held on Morpeth Market Place on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.

Traders include the Bratwurst House, Geordie Bangers, Pie Demand, Travelling Bee Company and Calders Kitchen, and there will be a mix of foodie treats, Christmas gifting delights and stocking fillers.

Saturday, November 27 will see the return of Morpeth Street Food Market.

Traders between 10am and 3pm include Greek street food from Phi Pie, 100 per cent gluten free wood fired pizza from Dou-H Company and the tastiest crepes from FlipnFast.

A new addition – Morpeth Christmas Crafts Market – will take place on Sunday, November 28 from 9am to 3pm.

This will include lots of unique gifting, stocking fillers, jewellery, homeware and decorations.

Traders include Pink & Peach, Rebecca Ridley Ceramics, CoCo Craft Designs and Daint Jewellery.

The monthly farmers market returns on Saturday, December 4. This will include the monthly staple traders such as Bread & Roses, Ridleys Fish & Game, Murphy’s Kitchen and Jimmy the Lamb Man.

A vegan market hosted by Farplace will take place on Sunday, December 5, with more details on this to be released.