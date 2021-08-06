Ponteland schools and leisure project shortlisted for regional accolades

One of the swimming pools at the new Ponteland Leisure Centre.

Comprising of a primary school, secondary school, leisure centre, outdoor facilities and a fire station, it was co-ordinated to provide a boost for the area’s education, health, well-being and community offering.

The Northumberland County Council project has been shortlisted in the Integration and Collaboration, Innovation, Value, and Building Project of the Year categories.

Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “It is great to hear that this project has been shortlisted in these categories and recognised for its uniqueness.

The site is also home to a primary school and a secondary school.

“I know this project has had, and will continue to have, a huge impact on the children and young people of Ponteland, the wider community and surrounding areas thanks to its lifelong learning offer.”

The site off Callerton Lane is home to a 420-place primary school, 1,600-place secondary school, library and leisure centre with 25m pool, learner pool, aqua play, gym, café, clip ‘n’ climb, soft play, spa and 3G and grass sports pitches.

The winners of the awards will be announced in October.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member with responsibility for healthy lives, said: “We are so pleased with the new leisure offer in Ponteland. There is something for everyone to enjoy and the facilities on offer deserve recognition.

“A lot of thought was put into the development by all involved – from users to the project team. It shows real partnership working to achieve something great for our county.”

The county council worked in partnership with Kier Construction, FaulknerBrowns and Faithful+Gould to bring to life the vision of users, the local community and the local authority.

Dan Doherty, regional director at Kier Regional Building North and Scotland, said: “Ponteland’s shortlisting in four categories at the CENE awards highlights the success of the project, created through collaborative working of all parties involved.”