Ponteland to host famous duck races again
After having to go virtual last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, Rotary Ponteland is pressing ahead with its traditional duck race event this year.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:00 am
The fun races will raise much-needed cash for the Children North East charity, and will take place on September 5.
In addition to the races, there will be a market area with craft and food stalls, and attractions for children.
There has been a tremendous response from local businesses and all eight races have been sponsored by them.
Duck race tickets will be on public sale in local venues from tomorrow (Friday) and online via a link from the Rotary Ponteland Facebook page.