Ponteland to host famous duck races again

A previous Rotary Ponteland Duck Race event. For more details on this year, go to www.rotaryponteland.org.uk

The fun races will raise much-needed cash for the Children North East charity, and will take place on September 5.

In addition to the races, there will be a market area with craft and food stalls, and attractions for children.

There has been a tremendous response from local businesses and all eight races have been sponsored by them.