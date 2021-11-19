Poppy of stones in Morpeth
Explorer Scouts from Castle Morpeth District created a ‘Stone Poppy’ to honour the fallen from Morpeth.
Made up of red and black stones, each of the 309 red stones has the name of a person from Morpeth commemorated on the Cenotaph.
The Explorers commercially sourced the stones and then washed, painted and then painted them again. Each name was added before two separate coats of varnish were applied to each stone.
Permission was sought from Morpeth Town Council so that the Stone Poppy could be installed near the Cenotaph ready for the Remembrance Sunday parade and service.
Although it is not a permanent installation, it will remain in place for several weeks.
Liam Walsh, acting Explorer leader, said “The Explorer Scouts worked overseveral weeks to make sure that the stones were perfectly painted, namedand weatherproofed.”