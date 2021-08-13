Praise for Ponteland GCSE students

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane. Picture by Helen Smith.

This year, following the cancellation of exams, all grades were awarded through a process of teacher assessed grades against a national standard and approved and awarded by the exam boards.

A fantastic 30 per cent of all students achieved five or more of the highest grades (7-9).

Notable individual performances include the following: all subjects awarded at Grade 9 – Connor Petts, Ojas Rajkumar.

All subjects awarded at Grade 8 and 9 – Jasmin Broadey, Joseph Clark, Nox Conroy, Neave Dodds, Molly Dufton, Josie Legg, Jasmine Lever, Bethan Miller, Grace Owen, Emma Robinson, Omar Tumia, Marion Vollmer.

All subjects awarded at Grade 7, 8 and 9 – Beni Ayuk, Melody Brooks, Olivia Going, Milan Beau-Jensen, Maelona Redhead-Watson, Suzannah Shanks, Amy Sparshott, Gabriella Turnbull, Eloise Woods.

Ponteland High School headteacher Kieran McGrane said: “Our Year 11 students have had to endure a very challenging two-year period that has disrupted their GCSE and vocational courses.

“Throughout this time, they have remained positive and continued to work hard towards achieving the best results possible.

“All our students should be extremely proud of how they have handled adversity and all they have achieved; they have shown real strength of character and an excellent work ethic.

“I would also like to pay tribute to our superb teachers, who have worked tirelessly to minimise the impact on students by providing them with first-class support throughout lockdown and upon their return to school.