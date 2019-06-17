Presentation event for groups

Groups, clubs and societies in Northumberland County Council’s Castle Morpeth area have been recognised for the work they do in their community.

Organisations from this area that recently received funding from the local authority’s Community Chest scheme were invited to a certificate presentation at County Hall in Morpeth.

The scheme awards grants of up to £5,000 and the money can provide as much as 75 per cent of the total amount required to help with equipment for activities, transport facilities and a range of projects, such as venue refurbishments and supporting people with disabilities.

Morpeth Group Riding for the Disabled Association, Barnesbury Cycling Club, Ponteland Community Partnership, Pegswood Community Beekeeping Club, Morpeth Amateur Runners Association, Coquet Shorebase Trust and t he Morpeth Antiquarian Society were represented at the event, along with Collingwood School and Media Arts College as it has also received a grant.

The Pegswood Community Beekeeping Club was awarded £3,000 to build a portable cabin to use as a classroom.

Manager Fenwick Rice said: “We want to gel all the community groups so that we can all join together.

“We intend to fetch not only the beekeepers into this – we want gardeners, we want people who are interested in photography, we’re going to set up a bird club within there, so it’s going to be a full community resource.”

The classroom was a victim to arson in April, before being opened to the community, but that hasn’t dampened the club members’ determination or community spirit.

Mr Rice added: “We won’t be put off by this malicious act.

“We’re moving forward and making big strides to build this for everyone – not just the Pegswood community, but the whole of Northumberland.”

For more information about the scheme, go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/Councillors/Community-Chest.aspx or email communitychest@northumberland.gov.uk