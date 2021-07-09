Pubs in Northumberland get set for historic Euro 2020 final

Even more people than Wednesday – when England beat Denmark 2-1 to reach their first ever European Championships final – are expected to watch the match (8pm kick-off) at a bar.

There is an opportunity on the day in Morpeth to watch the match at Black Bull in Bridge Street because it is operating a ‘walk-ins only’ policy.

Angie, general manager at the pub, said: “The staff will be dressed up and we’ll have a few decorations in place, and hopefully England will win because it would be great for the country and a boost for the town.”

England v Italy kicks off at 8pm.

Cath Patterson, who runs The Plough Inn at Mitford with her husband Michael, said: “Excitement is building in the village for the final.

“Our TV viewing tables have been fully booked by neighbours and locals, so it will be nice for us to watch the game together on Sunday.”

Is your pub, bar or restaurant showing the game? If so, let us know. And send us your pictures or videos of Sunday night to [email protected] or our Facebook page.

The dramatic events of the pandemic are having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers and consequently the advertising that we receive. We are now more reliant than ever on your support through buying our newspaper. If you can, please pick up a copy of the newspaper when you are at the shops. Thank you.