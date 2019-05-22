Pupils get le buzz out of spelling contest

A trio of pupils from a Morpeth school recently took part in the regional stage of a competition after achieving spelling par excellence in their year group.

And one of the children, Izzy Ellerbrook, won through to the national final of the French Spelling Bee for Year 7 students.

She, Eva Clarke and Ben Milligan got the best scores in the Chantry Middle School final and so represented it at the North East round of the contest, run by the Routes into Languages programme, at Emmanuel College in Gateshead.

Participants had to spell as many words as they could in one minute, using the French alphabet and saying when a letter has an accent.

They had 100 words to learn during the Chantry heats and another 50 were added for the regional stage.

All three performed very well – improving on their accomplishments in earlier heats – and as Izzy finished fourth overall, she will now compete at the national final in Cambridge in July.

She said: “Taking part improved both my French and my confidence.

“I am not a particularly sporty person, so I thought this was a great opportunity for me to do something in which my strengths lie.”

Ben said: “The French Spelling Bee was a chance to represent the school and I thoroughly enjoyed every part of it.

“It proved to me that if I put my mind to something and stay dedicated, I can do it.”

Eva said: “I really enjoyed the whole French Spelling Bee experience and it gave me a chance to learn lots of new vocabulary.”