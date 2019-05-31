Pupils’ postcards to showcase markets

For the fourth year running, the team behind Morpeth Market has celebrated the Love Your Local Market fortnight.

The campaign, which ends today (Friday), by markets organisation NABMA is the UK’s largest annual celebration of retail and wholesale markets.

Coun Alison Byard and Coun Glen Sanderson with Elaine Murphy of Murphy's Kitchen.

During the fortnight, the weekly Wednesday market in Morpeth Market Place included live music to mark the initiative.

Pupils from St Robert’s RC First School and Morpeth All Saints First School have also got involved – they were asked to create a postcard promoting the town’s markets and to encourage people to visit the town.

Four winners were chosen by the Morpeth Market Committee, made up of Morpeth Town Council, Northumberland County Council and Sanderson Arcade representatives.

They were as follows: Callum, eight, Morpeth All Saints; Emma, nine, Morpeth All Saints; Jack, eight, St Robert’s; Jennifer, eight, St Robert’s.

The winning postcards will be produced and distributed around the North East to encourage shoppers to visit Morpeth.

Joel Plumley, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “The postcards the pupils have designed look fantastic.

“It has been a great project for the schools to be involved.”

Morpeth Market works in partnership with Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade and other local organisations through the Morpeth Market working group.

On Wednesday, May 22, Morpeth Mayor Alison Byard and Northumberland County Council cabinet member Glen Sanderson went on a tour of the market with countywide markets manager Neil Brown.

Coun Sanderson, whose cabinet responsibilities includes markets and who is overseeing preparation of a ten-year markets strategy for the county council, spoke with some of the traders.

He was particularly interested to talk to Elaine Murphy of Murphy’s Kitchen about her membership of the Produced in Northumberland scheme run by the local authority. He also enjoyed one of her steak pies.

Coun Byard took advantage of the tour to do a bit of shopping, patiently queuing at Julian’s Veg in her mayoral chain. She also enjoyed a coffee from Caribe Coffee, the local coffee roasters.

Both said they enjoyed the tour and they admired the winning postcards.

Footfall data by the organisations involved shows that there are more people in town on market days, with numbers consistently 500 to 1,000 higher on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month when the monthly farmers’ market takes place compared with the corresponding non-market days.

The next farmers’ market in Morpeth is tomorrow (Saturday) from 9am to 3pm.

The county council has launched a new scheme to encourage traders to take a stall at the region’s markets. Special rates and incentives are available.

Anyone interested should call Mr Brown on 07909 688174 or email neil.brown@northumberland.gov.uk

This November sees the 20th anniversary of the Morpeth Farmers’ Market, which was first held in November 1999 under the auspices of Castle Morpeth Borough Council.

It was initially held on the first Sunday of the month in the Town Hall, but moved onto the Market Place and switched to the first Saturday of the month after the 2008 flood.