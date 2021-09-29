Rare Banksy found at back of garage in Northumberland

Rare Banksy print titled ‘Morons’.

The print, titled ‘Morons’, is numbered 195 from a series of just 500 and it is being auctioned next month.

Fred Wyrley-Birch, of Anderson & Garland Auctioneers in Newcastle, said: “A lady in Ponteland telephoned me, inviting us to look at items at their home, with a view to selling them at auction.

“Once at the property, I looked at a range of objects set aside for my visit. I then filled out the usual receipt and loaded them into my car, ready to take back to the saleroom.

“As we were finishing, by chance, the client, delighted at the clear-out, revealed everything was now sorted, except for one item – a limited edition print that was in the garage, which had been puzzling her.

“I offered to take a look, so we went to the back of the garage where it was stored. When she handed it to me, it was one of those moments that makes the hair on the back of your head stand up.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was holding a rare, limited-edition ‘Banksy’.

“I asked the client if they had any extra provenance. They explained that it had been purchased in 2006 from ‘Pictures on walls’, a gallery in London, for £200.”

It comes up for auction on Wednesday, October 27 at Anderson & Garland’s saleroom in Newcastle, as part of their Modern Art and Design Auction, and it is estimated to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.