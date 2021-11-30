Rector of Morpeth's delight as name of soldier on part of grave marker he found 40 years ago discovered

Rev Simon White (front row covering his eyes) during the school trip and the part of the grave marker he found 40 years ago.

On a school history trip to the world war battlefields of France when Rev Simon White was a teenager, after noticing a strip of aluminium poking out of the ground – with numbers and letters stamped on it – he picked it up.

It was broken in half and what he had found read ‘2219 PTE A.E. No’.

During the service at the Morpeth Cenotaph, he said: “As hard as I tried to find out the details of PTE 2219, I could find nothing. I still have that tape today.

“It feels like a name lost in time. And yet I hope with all my heart that his name is in fact written on a war memorial like this one, never to be forgotten.”

Among those listening were Andrew Tebbutt and Mary Ord, and they used their family history expertise to find out that the soldier was named Arthur Edwin Norton, he was born in June 1895 and lived in London. He died in action at the Somme on July 3, 1916.

They also got in touch with a member of the family through the Ancestry website and arranged for Rev White to speak with Mark Norton. Arthur was the uncle of Mark’s father.

Rev White told the Herald: “I did try to find out the name when I found the part of the grave marker, but could not get anywhere and I tried again using the internet but still no success.

“I saw it on my desk not long before Remembrance Sunday and thought it was worth mentioning to make the point that names are so important.

“I’m extremely grateful to Andrew and Mary for their efforts and it’s fantastic that the name has been discovered after 40 years and the marker is going to be returned to the family.”

Mark said that the family are interested to find out the full details about what Andrew and Mary found as they had limited information about Arthur.