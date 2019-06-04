Regional award delight for county pub

The team at St Mary’s Inn near Stannington has raised a glass after being named Best Pub in the North East in the 2019 National Pub and Bar Awards.

It beat stiff competition from across the region to upgrade the Northumberland accolade that it won in April.

A total of 94 county-winning venues gathered at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London to celebrate the finest venues in the industry.

Celebrating and championing the UK pub and bar market, the theatre-style ceremony was hosted by restaurant critic Jay Rayner.

As well as revealing the successful 15 regional pubs, the overall national winner was announced. The title went to the North West champion – The Church Inn at Mobberley in Cheshire.

The National Pub and Bar Awards aims to put the finest on-trade businesses across the UK in the spotlight. The accolades reward them for overall retail excellence, best practice and individual entrepreneurship.

“Having only recently reopened, we are delighted to have been named as best pub in the North East,” said a spokesman at St Mary’s Inn.

“We are about warmth and generosity, whether a guest comes to eat, drink or stay.

“A space that can be described as boasting friendly hospitality, flavoursome food and comfortable bedrooms.

“Large yet inviting, St Mary’s Inn offers fine fare, local ales, cosy corners and real fires.

“This is a relaxed North East destination pub with a passion to make each guest feel at home.”