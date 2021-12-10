Regional recognition for team at estate agents in town

The Rook Matthews Sayer Morpeth team celebrate winning The British Property Award for the North East region, as well as the local award.

Estate agents who go that extra mile and provide outstanding levels of customer service are honoured by The British Property Awards.

The Morpeth branch was the North East region winner, with the judges saying it ‘performed outstandingly throughout the extensive judging period, which focused on customer service levels’.

Branch manager Cheryl Davidson said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won not only the ‘Best Estate Agent in Morpeth’ award but also the ‘Best Estate Agent in the North East’ regional award for 2021.

“The team has worked incredibly hard over the last year in an extremely challenging market, which saw house prices rocket and buyer demand rise to an all-time high.

“I’m delighted that their hard work and dedication has been rewarded by such a prestigious award – being recognised in such a way makes us feel extremely proud and provides a great sense of accomplishment.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and of course the whole Morpeth team.”

The British Property Awards team personally mystery shops every estate agent against a set of 25 criteria to obtain a balanced overview of their customer service levels.