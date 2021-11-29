Repairs continue after major damage by Storm Arwen

Significant damage was caused at the ATS tyre centre in Morpeth. Picture courtesy of Northumberland County Council.

Residents in various parts of the town and surrounding villages were left without power and water on Friday night and into Saturday while sections of roofs were blown off, trees uprooted, gable ends fell down, and walls and fences blown over.

Workers have been spotted carrying out repairs to roofs in the area today.

Some of Morpeth’s Christmas tree lights were affected and Northumberland County Council workers have removed a set of lights from Newgate Street. Morpeth Town Council will investigate the damage in due course.

Across Northumberland, tree safety checks are still taking place for all key open spaces and county council staff, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Mountain Rescue teams and local communities are working together to look after any residents who need support.

Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth and Morpeth North county councillor, said: “Morpeth and the surrounding area received a severe battering by Storm Arwen on Friday night. The damage was severe in places.

“It was heartbreaking to see so many mature and beautiful trees blown down around the town. However, it was equally heartening to see the dedication and efficiency of council workers and local volunteers clearing the fallen trees and debris from the roads and starting the tidying up process.

“Once again, Morpeth’s community spirit was on display.”