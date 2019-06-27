Return of fun event in town centre
Following the huge success in February of #PethRevisited, an organised music and drinks promotions event, those involved have put together #PethRevisited2, The Big Weekend.
Town Councillor Rachael Hogg, who came up with the initial idea, said: “It’s great to see six of the town’s bars working together in an attempt to revitalise Morpeth’s once booming pub trade.
“It was estimated that 2,000 people braved the icy conditions in February for our first event, and demand is high for our next one this weekend.”
With live DJ’s and drinks promotions, Friday night is a 70s disco and 80s pop music theme and Saturday night is a 90s and 00s pop music theme.
It is free to enter the participating venues - Tap and Spile, Beau Monde, Black Bull, Waterford Lodge, White Swan and The New Riverside Lodge.
For more information, join the #PethRevisited Facebook page.