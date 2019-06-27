Return of fun event in town centre

From left, Lucy Dickinson (The New Riverside Lodge), Micky Turney (Waterford Lodge), Nicola Phillips (Tap and Spile) and Nicola Sanders-Cooper (Beau Monde).

Town Councillor Rachael Hogg, who came up with the initial idea, said: “It’s great to see six of the town’s bars working together in an attempt to revitalise Morpeth’s once booming pub trade.

“It was estimated that 2,000 people braved the icy conditions in February for our first event, and demand is high for our next one this weekend.”

With live DJ’s and drinks promotions, Friday night is a 70s disco and 80s pop music theme and Saturday night is a 90s and 00s pop music theme.

It is free to enter the participating venues - Tap and Spile, Beau Monde, Black Bull, Waterford Lodge, White Swan and The New Riverside Lodge.