Return of Lions book sale in town
After last year’s event could not take place due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Lions Club of Morpeth’s Bumper Book Sale finally returns to Morpeth Market Place from Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19.
Almost 10,000 books are available and for those who became a fan of them (or even more of a fan of them) during the lockdowns, a large number of jigsaw puzzles are also available.
It is hoped most tastes will be catered for. Books are only £1 each by and large.
Organising Lion, President Les Sage, said: “We are praying the weather will keep fine. However, we will cover all contingencies.
“This will be our first opportunity to hold a fundraising event; although despite depleted funds we have been able to meet many local needs during the pandemic. As ever, we are reliant on the generosity of those we serve.
“The sale will be open 10am to 4pm on the Friday and Saturday, on the Sunday it closes at 1pm.”