Return of Lions book sale in town

A picture from the Lions Club of Morpeth’s book sale in 2019.

Almost 10,000 books are available and for those who became a fan of them (or even more of a fan of them) during the lockdowns, a large number of jigsaw puzzles are also available.

It is hoped most tastes will be catered for. Books are only £1 each by and large.

Organising Lion, President Les Sage, said: “We are praying the weather will keep fine. However, we will cover all contingencies.

“This will be our first opportunity to hold a fundraising event; although despite depleted funds we have been able to meet many local needs during the pandemic. As ever, we are reliant on the generosity of those we serve.