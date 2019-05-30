Rock Choir event boost for Leonie’s upcoming work in Uganda

The North East version of a well-known choir will take to the stage as part of a Morpeth resident’s fund-raising efforts ahead of her return to Africa.

Leonie Bell saw the Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir in 2009 and then 2011 at Chantry Middle School and after finding out more about the Pearl of Africa charity’s work in Uganda, she became a host and tour committee volunteer when the choir returned in 2012.

In June 2016, she went out to Uganda to see the schools, clinic and homes that it operates and helped with classroom renovations. She described the visit as a ‘truly life-changing experience’.

Her passion for the charity has continued to grow and she now also volunteers as the deputy safeguarding officer and a fund-raising and communications team member.

Leonie said: “The money I am raising at the moment will help fund two projects that I will be involved with when I return to Uganda next month – extending one of the children’s homes and securing the main hall and providing desks at one of the schools.

“Pearl of Africa Children’s Choir did an event with Rock Choir in 2017 that raised more than £4,500.

“I contacted Rob Slater, Rock Choir leader in the North East, earlier this year and he agreed to provide a choir free of charge for a concert tomorrow (Friday) at The New Riverside Lodge, which provided the venue at a discount price.

“It starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £5, are available at the door.”

To make a donation online, go to uk.gofundme.com/2dqgpe-uganda-trip-2019