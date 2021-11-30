Rogue traders warning issued to Northumberland residents following Storm Arwen

Storm damage to a roof in Northumberland.

The Trading Standards department at Northumberland County Council is advising residents to be vigilant but is also asking them to watch out for their older neighbours or vulnerable family members that may be approached by scammers.

Philip Soderquest, head of housing and public protection, said: “If your house or property has been damaged by the recent storm, the last thing you need is a rogue trader adding to the problem.

“Our advice is never to agree to work on the doorstep following a cold call. If work is needed, try to get three quotes and compare the proposed work and prices.

"When choosing, remember that most legitimate builders will be very busy after the storm and unable to carry out job immediately, therefore be wary of those who say they can start immediately.

"Some household insurance may cover storm damage so it would be worth contacting your insurance company first.”

