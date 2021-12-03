Santa joins the festive fun at event

Santa had some gifts up his sleeve for families at the event in Pegswood.

The event saw residents of the development and the wider community gather to ring in the festive season and Santa came along to switch on the Christmas tree lights to a backdrop of carols sung by professional choir group, The St James Consort.

The festive centrepiece was the development’s 10ft Christmas tree, which was turned into a ‘wish tree’ by students who attend the nearby Pegswood Primary School.

Around 50 pupils each provided a wooden bauble for the festive fir, adorned with their hopes and wishes for the Christmas period and the year to come.

(L-R) Natalie Donnelly, Sales Manager, Sam Swanston, Marketing Manager, Santa, Claire Armstrong, Sales Advisor and Emily Watson, Sales Manager at Blossom Park.

Children at the event were able to meet Santa and receive a present.

Residents and the wider community were invited to the Christmas tree light switch on at Barratt Homes' Blossom Park.