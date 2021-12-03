Santa joins the festive fun at event
Housebuilder Barratt Homes kicked off the countdown to Christmas with a celebration at its Blossom Park development in Pegswood.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 4:59 pm
The event saw residents of the development and the wider community gather to ring in the festive season and Santa came along to switch on the Christmas tree lights to a backdrop of carols sung by professional choir group, The St James Consort.
The festive centrepiece was the development’s 10ft Christmas tree, which was turned into a ‘wish tree’ by students who attend the nearby Pegswood Primary School.
Around 50 pupils each provided a wooden bauble for the festive fir, adorned with their hopes and wishes for the Christmas period and the year to come.
Children at the event were able to meet Santa and receive a present.