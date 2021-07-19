School pupils get creative for Lego building competition

Some of the pupils who took part in the Lego house building competition.

The initiative asked Year 1 pupils to get creative and design their dream Lego house, with the chance of receiving gift vouchers for the winner and runners-up.

A range of eye-catching homes were built and Harriet was crowned the winner of the competition for her luxurious creation, which even included a pool with a slide.

Harry and Lucy were runners-up, having produced two innovative designs that wowed the Taylor Wimpey judges.

Abbeyfields headteacher Sandra Ford said: “The Lego competition was a huge success and we were proud of all children who submitted their entries.

“The pupils were enthused and motivated to take part and it was a great way to end the school year, as it fitted in well with this term’s learning about ‘Houses and Homes’.”

Taylor Wimpey’s St Andrews Gardens development at Northgate has just a few homes left available.

Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “When the entries arrived, we were blown away by the creativity and thought that the children of Abbeyfields First School had put into their Lego houses.”