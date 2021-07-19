School pupils get creative for Lego building competition
A group of children at Abbeyfields First School in Morpeth used their imagination to put building blocks together for a competition set by Taylor Wimpey North East.
The initiative asked Year 1 pupils to get creative and design their dream Lego house, with the chance of receiving gift vouchers for the winner and runners-up.
A range of eye-catching homes were built and Harriet was crowned the winner of the competition for her luxurious creation, which even included a pool with a slide.
Harry and Lucy were runners-up, having produced two innovative designs that wowed the Taylor Wimpey judges.
Abbeyfields headteacher Sandra Ford said: “The Lego competition was a huge success and we were proud of all children who submitted their entries.
“The pupils were enthused and motivated to take part and it was a great way to end the school year, as it fitted in well with this term’s learning about ‘Houses and Homes’.”
Taylor Wimpey’s St Andrews Gardens development at Northgate has just a few homes left available.
Sarah Northcott, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey North East, said: “When the entries arrived, we were blown away by the creativity and thought that the children of Abbeyfields First School had put into their Lego houses.”
For more information about St Andrews Gardens, or to arrange an appointment, call 01670 335210.