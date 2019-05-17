School’s colourful climbing wall delight

An eye-catching addition to the playground at St Robert’s RC First School in Morpeth has received high praise.

Headteacher David Sutcliffe wanted to transform a plain wall at the school into a climbing wall, but with a mural design to make it more fun for pupils.

A friend of his knows Andy Morley, aka Creative Ginger, who specialises in creating large scale murals for schools, councils, businesses and private commissions, and Mr Sutcliffe commissioned him to carry out the work.

Mr Morley said: “We worked with more than 20 Year 4 pupils to help on the design and using their input, myself and John Dyer created a mural that when climbing along the wall they can let their imaginations run free and play games such as the lava game.

“The feedback from parents, pupils and staff has been very positive.”

Mr Sutcliffe said: “It was great that the Year 4 pupils worked so well with Andy on the design and he was fantastic with them.

“The school funded the project, with support from the PTFA, and we’re delighted with the outcome.”