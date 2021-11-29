Schools and other facilities in Northumberland closed following Storm Arwen damage
The extensive damage and disruption caused by Storm Arwen at the weekend has led to a number of closures in Northumberland.
Work is continuing to clear debris and repair damage caused, while some homes in the county are still without power as a result of the extreme weather.
Northumberland County Council has stated via its alerts webpage that Wooler Library, Blyth Library and Customer Information Centre, Druridge Bay Country Park, Plessey Woods Country Park and Bolam Lake Country Park are currently closed.
As for the Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre, the webpage states: “Wooler Household Waste Recovery Centre is closed until power supply is reconnected after storm Arwen. We will provide an update when the site reopens.”
In addition, a number of schools have been closed. They are as follows:
Belford First School
Slaley First School
Greenhaugh Primary School
Tweedmouth Middle School
Shilbottle Primary School
Hipsburn Primary School
Beaufront First School
Newbrough C of E Primary School
Broomhill First School
Tritlington C of E First School
Thropton Village First School
Harbottle C of E Voluntary Aided First School
Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School
Whittingham C of E Primary School
Scremerston First School
Branton Primary School
Wooler First School
Glendale Middle School
Holy Island C of E First School
Lowick C of E Vol Controlled First School
Otterburn Primary School
Berwick Middle School
Swarland Primary School
Berwick St Mary's C of E First School
Berwick Academy
For a full list of closures and disruption relevant to schools and county council assets, and updated information, go to www.northumberland.gov.uk/Alerts.aspx