Scouts parade in town for St George

A plethora of Scouts and their leaders took part in a St George’s Parade in Morpeth on Tuesday evening.

As in previous years, the front flag bearers were joined by Morpeth Pipe Band to lead procession through the town centre to St James’ Church.

A service was then conducted at the church by the Morpeth Rector, Rev Simon White. Those who also attended included Morpeth Mayor Jack Gebhard and Ponteland Mayor Alan Varley.

Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers from groups in the Morpeth, Cresswell, Ellington, Linton, Lynemouth, Ponteland and Stannington areas were represented.

St George is the patron saint of Scouting and St George’s Day (April 23) is when Scouts traditionally renew their promise to the Scout Association.

In addition, a young person from each section read a prayer and there was a collection for the Great North Air Ambulance Service and Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

For more information about scouting and the various roles available locally, call or text 07982 495577 or email enquiries@castlemorpethscouts.org.uk