Shore way to make a mark - Ex reality TV star heads team for replacement Morpeth restaurant

One of the interior photographs of the new Novo restaurant posted on Instagram.

The plan is for Novo to open next month. It is replacing Jaspers, which opened earlier this year but closed after a short period in operation.

The team have been showing images of the inside and outside of the new eatery on Instagram to preview what it will offer.

A website – novorestaurant.co.uk – has been set-up which includes the following details: ‘Nestled in the heart of Morpeth, Novo is a modern market town Brasserie offering warm hospitality, in comfortable and contemporary surroundings.

‘Food is big on flavour and seasonality with emphasis on using the finest ingredients and suppliers our region has to offer.

‘Lovers of great wine and cocktails will be at home here with our mixologist on hand in our dedicated lounge area.

‘Come Sunday, all our efforts are focused on bringing a hearty, rustic, Northumbrian Sunday roast for all the family.’

The latest Instagram post states: ‘One of our main focuses is to keep downstairs cosy, inviting yet intimate for our guests, to create the perfect atmosphere and vibe.’

