Sight loss charity appeals for more volunteers at group

A leading sight loss charity is looking for volunteers to help run a Morpeth support group.

The Macular Society is appealing for any residents willing to give up some of their time to help organise and run the group’s monthly meetings.

The Morpeth Macular Support Group meets on the fourth Thursday of each month, from 10am to 11.15am, at St Christopher’s House in Abbey Meadows.

Macular disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Julie Swan, Macular Society Regional Manager, said: “The Morpeth Macular Support Group provides a real lifeline for people living locally with sight loss.

“The peer support offered by the group is absolutely vital. It’s incredibly reassuring for people to know that there are others who truly understand their situation.”

For more information contact Julie Swan on 07904 315605 or email julie.swan@macularsociety.org

Julie added: “With around 300 people in the UK being diagnosed with macular disease every day, the existence of our support groups has never been more important.

“If you have some free time and would be willing to help out once a month, either by helping to organise the meetings or assisting in some other way, we would love to hear from you.

“We will also be available to support our volunteers as they learn their new roles and provide any guidance they need going forward.”

For more information on macular disease, call the Macular Society on 0300 3030 111 or email help@macularsociety.org