Soft drinks and snacks sold for good cause

Alastair Simpson, on behalf of NERSOU, presents the cheque to John Watts.

Sweet-toothed teams from the North East Regional Special Operations Unit (NERSOU) tempted by soft drinks and snacks sold in their force tuck shops have raised a total of £650 for Northumbria Blood Bikes. Northumberland and North Tyneside are among the areas it covers.

The volunteer riders provide an invaluable service transporting blood, test samples and a range of medical supplies between hospitals across the North East outside of typical office hours – saving the NHS money which would otherwise be spent on couriers and taxi services.

Proceeds were collected and presented to rider and former Northumbria Police inspector John Watts in the form of a big cheque by head of NERSOU, detective chief superintendent Alastair Simpson.

Praising the dedication volunteers have shown throughout the pandemic, he said: “This past year alone, we have seen just how much our NHS relies on the kindness and generosity of volunteers who help them save lives and keep the people in our region safe.

“The Blood Bikers are loved locally and provide such a vital service delivering medical supplies in their own time, at their own expense, helping to keep our hospitals running around the clock.

“Their work benefits those in need of time sensitive services and comes with significant challenges and pressures, and we are so lucky to have them operate in our region.