Solicitors supporting Dementia Action Week

Morpeth law firm Brumell & Sample is raising awareness and supporting the work of Alzheimer’s Society during its Dementia Action Week, which runs until Sunday.

It considers helping those affected by dementia an important part of its commitment to support the families of Morpeth and wider Northumberland.

Senior associate Jennifer Turnbull, pictured, said: “Both of my grandmothers had a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s and I understand the impact this has on not only the person living with dementia, but also their loved ones.

“Historically, solicitors are viewed as being intimidating and we understand many clients are worried about coming into an office, especially if they are concerned about their health or the health of someone they love.

“We are passionate about making legal services accessible to everyone and also in a way that is understandable.

“The team here are dementia-friendly, which means we are all trained to support those living with dementia.

“During Dementia Action Week, we want to inform families in Northumberland that we can offer specific advice to individuals and their loved ones on lasting powers of attorney, wills and care home fee planning. We also provide home, hospital and hospice visits, and out-of-hours appointments.

“We will be posting articles during the week on our website and Facebook page to give further insight and information about dementia.

“The articles will also be available in hard copy from our reception staff at our premises on Bridge Street.”