St Mary’s Inn backs cycling festival

St Mary’s Inn is the festival's new headline sponsor.

The Cyclone is one of the UK’s longest established cycling festivals and the 2022 edition will be the 15th running of an event that has attracted some of the world’s leading cyclists to compete in the beautiful countryside of Northumberland, whilst also providing organised cycling rides for cyclists of all abilities.

St Mary’s Inn managing director Annette Sadler said: “We are incredibly proud to be lead sponsor of the Cyclone. We are looking forward to being involved as thousands of cycling riders and fans flock to the festival next June.

“The hard work that Cyclone does in encouraging a healthier lifestyle is inspirational and, in bringing people into Northumberland and promoting an area we are so proud of, we share a common passion.”

Peter Harrison, the organiser of the Cyclone Festival of Cycling, said: “St Mary’s Inn is a strong and distinct North East brand that fits beautifully with our aspirations for the Cyclone Festival of Cycling and their backing is great news for the event and the region alike.”

“Over the last decade and a half, our festival has established a reputation for providing excellent races for elite athletes – including Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, Britain’s most decorated Paralympian Sarah Storey, and household names like Mark Cavendish and Lizzie Deignan.

“We have combined this with participation events for tens of thousands of cyclists from far and wide, under the wider umbrella of the festival.