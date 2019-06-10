Start of work on new fire station at Ponteland

Work has started on the construction of a new community fire station on Callerton Lane in Ponteland.

The new station will replace the existing 1970s building, which is being displaced by the development of two new schools, a leisure centre and sports facilities in the area.

The new site will include a single-storey, seven-metre-high fire station, a 14-metre-high training tower, a training yard and 13 parking bays and will provide modern state of the art facilities for the fire and rescue service. There will also be new trees and landscaping on the site.

Leader of Northumberland County Council, Coun Peter Jackson, cut the first sod to get work under way, accompanied by Coun John Riddle, cabinet member responsible for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, Mark McCarty, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, and other representatives of the council, fire and rescue service and Kier Construction.

Coun Riddle said: “It is great to see work on the new fire station get under way.

“This development is securing fire and rescue services for Ponteland and the surrounding areas, as well as providing the most up-to-date equipment and working environment for our fire-fighters.”

Mr McCarty added: “The station will give us continuity of service across the Ponteland area and provide up-to-date and improved facilities for our Ponteland firefighters.

“We are currently recruiting for on-call firefighter positions at Ponteland and would encourage anyone interested to email fire.recruitment@northumberland.gov.uk”

The building on the current site will be demolished to make way for the new schools and leisure development, with the new station due to be completed this autumn, after which services will transfer to the new facility.

Brian McQuade, managing director, Kier Construction – Scotland and North East, said: “We are delighted to begin work on the new modern home for Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service in Ponteland as part of our wider project to provide improved leisure facilities and schools to residents in the local area.”