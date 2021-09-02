Still time to take part in Druridge Bay 10k event

Beach art to raise awareness of Team Flamingo. Picture by Claire Eason, of Cloud Dancer Photography.

The event, now in its 14th year, has so far raised well over £128,000 for local charities since its inception and this is the third year that it has been organised by Hospice Care North Northumberland.

It was initially an idea to raise funds as a memorial to cricketer David Griffiths, who collapsed and died of an asthma attack in December 2006 while working at Cheviot Foods in Amble, and proceeds from the run were donated to Asthma UK.

The Druridge Bay 10k is now firmly established in the annual calendar and is an event that people return to each year.

The 2021 event is taking place this Sunday.

Over the years it has attracted all levels of runners. Many people have graduated up from a local 5k park run to this longer distance and keep coming back each year.

The race sees runners compete around the stunning Druridge Bay Country Park, with a new start this year on the beach.

There are also still spaces available for the Junior Run this year, which is a lovely 2.5km route around the lake.

Emma Arthur, events and community fundraiser at HospiceCare, said: “Growing demand for our clinical services sees us needing to raise in excess of £850,000 this year, so annual events like this are like gold to us and we are all tremendously grateful for this fantastic fundraising opportunity.”

Ian Parks is taking on the 10k this year in memory of his wife, Rachel.

A flamingo-themed fun day in aid of HospiceCare was organised by James Calvert Spence College in Amble earlier this summer in celebration of the contribution to the school of Rachel Parks, who taught at the school from September 1993 until August 2020.

Rachel, who died peacefully at home on April 29, aged 51, and her family were supported by the charity.

Ian decided to keep the theme going and people can make a donation to Team Flamingo at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-parks