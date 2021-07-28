Store shortlisted in retail awards

The Sandersons store in Morpeth.

The finalists have been announced this week, with Sandersons in the running for the Lifestyle Independent Retailer of the Year and Multi-Channel Independent of the Year awards.

The ceremony will take place in September.

In 2019, the store was named Best New Retailer in the same awards and now the team are hoping for another trophy for the business, which has adapted, expanded and grown over the last 12 months despite a difficult year for retail.

Its line-up of brands include Holland Cooper, Hobbs, Whistles and Barbour, as well as menswear collections from Jacob Cohen, Gran Sasso, Tommy Hilfiger and Armani.

The first Sandersons store was opened by the founder Deborah Holmes at Fox Valley in north Sheffield – Deborah died in 2019.

Since then, her husband Mark Dransfield has built on her legacy and headed the store as well as running his Dransfield Properties company. The Morpeth store opened in October 2020.

Mr Dransfield said: “We are so proud to have been shortlisted in two award categories for the 2021 Drapers Independent Awards.

“Our team is always innovating and working hard to deliver the very best for our customers.