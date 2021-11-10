Strong support for Poppy Appeal and Remembrance

Poppy Appeal.

The annual initiative raises money for the Royal British Legion, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

SAC Adam Hudson, Cpl Malone and SAC Gilchrist from RAF Boulmer became the new organisers for the town earlier this year.

With delivery support from Morpeth Lions Club, more than 50 shops now have poppy boxes. In addition, 30 wreaths are with organisations to be laid at memorials on Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Volunteers have people helping with selling poppies and collections, including cadets.

Adam said: "We're pleased with the support we've had from the community.

"We've liaised with local community fundraiser Louise Price, who has kept us updated and provided contact details for people who have helped out in the past.

"We would like to give a special mention to one of the volunteers, Richard, who has already raised more than £2,000 from his spot outside Sanderson Arcade.

"It's really important to have Remembrance services each year, particularly to help teach the younger generation about the roles of the Armed Forces."

He and a colleague plan to be in Morpeth on Sunday to sell poppies.

A parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band, will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and will march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector of Morpeth, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there will be a two-minute silence. Wreaths will then be laid.

Following the service, the parade will reform on the road and go back to Bridge Street, where the civic group and councillors will break off and assemble at the dais.

In Ponteland, an Act of Remembrance will be conducted by representatives of the Ponteland clergy outside the Memorial Hall from 10.55am.

A parade will march to the venue on Darras Road from the starting point of outside the leisure centre at 10.40am.

A two-minute silence will be observed at the War Memorial from 11am, after which wreaths will be laid by representatives of Ponteland Town Council and other organisations.