‘Teachable moments’ support for youths

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness.

A ‘teachable moment’ is described as a point at which an individual will be more accepting to the offer of support. Therefore, the unit is working in partnership with Northumbria Police, Edge North East and Family Gateway to reach young people through this innovative method.

The service aims to intervene and prevent young people from becoming further involved in serious violence by treating the point a young person comes into custody as a teachable moment.

The funding, secured from the Home Office Serious Violence Interventions Fund, will enable support workers to approach young people in police custody with a primary focus on 10 to 17-year-olds – building some trusting relationships and providing on-going support in the community.

Ms McGuinness said: “By delivering teachable moments interventions to young people at risk or involved in serious violence, we have the potential to prevent them from heading down future paths of criminality.

“Through the work of my Violence Reduction Unit, young people will be able to benefit from this support as we aim to reduce serious violence, repeat offending and vulnerability in our region.

“It is vitally important that we continue to educate and support our young people to enable them to make positive decisions for the future.”

The support offered beyond custody will focus on what is important to the young person, including developing positive improvements in key emotional, physical and vulnerable behaviours.

This will aim to support a sustainable move away from serious violence and exploitation.

Edge North East managing director Collette Devlin-Smith said: “We look forward to working with all partners involved in this project to make a difference to young people's lives and their families’ lives.”