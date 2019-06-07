Team all smiles after national award win

A Ponteland aesthetic dental and skin clinic has beaten competition from across the UK to be crowned Dental Team of the Year 2019.

Honour Health, based at Bell Villas, won the accolade at the prestigious Dental Awards, which took place at The Hilton Metropole NEC in Birmingham alongside The Dentistry Show trade exhibition and conference.

It was presented to principal dentist Onkar Dhanoya and dentist Gulshan Dhanoya on behalf of the whole team who work at The Honour Health Group.

The clinic was also represented on the final shortlist in three other categories – Dentist of the Year: Onkar Dhanoya; Therapist of the Year: Caroline Short; Practice of the Year.

Mr Dhanoya said: “This is a huge achievement for our team and we’re thrilled to have been recognised for our dedication to helping our patients achieve smiles they love.

“We were so proud to be the only dental group to fly the flag for the North East on this prestigious national stage.

“Well done to our excellent dentists, therapists, nurses, receptionists and management team, and a big thank you to our patients who make coming to work such a pleasure for all of us.”

As part of Honour Health’s entries, the group provided examples of clinical excellence, marketing literature, team training and development information, evidence of team leadership and happiness, evidence of going beyond the regular duty of care, how the team connects with the local community and patient testimonials.

For more information about what treatments are available, call 01661 821412 or email ponteland@honour health.co.uk