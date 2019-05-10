Team formed in memory of Emily

A group has been formed to continue fund-raising in memory of Morpeth teenager Emily Pattison, who died last summer after a short illness.

Team Emily – which includes Emily’s family, her friends and friends of the family – is organising activities over the next few months in order to get donations for The Sick Children’s Trust, as well as raise awareness of its services.

Her parents, Lorna and Kevin Pattison, were provided with free accommodation run by the charity at its Home from Home Scott House, which is located just a few minutes’ walk from the paediatric intensive care unit at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where the 16-year-old was being treated.

Emily, who attended King Edward VI School in Morpeth, was a fanatic Newcastle United supporter who played for a Morpeth Town Juniors girls’ football team.

Thousands of pounds have already been raised for the trust through various activities and donations at the Service of Thanksgiving.

The upcoming programme starts on June 8, with members of Team Emily taking part in the Great North SwimRun at Lake Windermere, Cumbria.

More than a dozen people will be doing the Coast to Coast cycling challenge between June 22 and 24.

They will go from Whitehaven to Tynemouth via Keswick, Penrith, Alston, Stanhope, Consett and the Newcastle Quayside, among other places.

So far, 20 runners will participate in the Great North Run on September 8 for Team Emily and to help with sponsorship for this event, a bag pack will be held at Morrisons in Morpeth during the summer.

There will be an end-of-summer party at Craik Park, the home of Morpeth Town FC, on August 30 and a ball will take place at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park in October on what would have been Emily’s 18th birthday to round off the fund-raising year.

Lorna said: “Many of Emily’s friends and family are still keen to carry on fund-raising in her memory, which is helping us all cope with our grief in losing her.

“In doing the following events, Team Emily wants not only to gather together to remember her and the way she lived her life, but also to raise awareness of Scott House and the work of the Sick Children’s Trust.

“And to generate much-needed funds for the trust to carry on the amazing work it does in supporting families with critically ill children to remain with them in hospital at their bedside during their crisis,

“Being at Scott House made an enormous difference to us. Because we could stay there, Emily was never alone and she always had her family around her, even if she didn’t know it.

“We are so grateful and humbled by the effort these heroic people are putting in, in remembrance of Emily and would like to thank everyone involved in the local community and at KEVI in partaking or attending the events and also to thank everyone who has donated to the charity.

“In the coming weeks and months, eventers and friends may be seen out and about in their grey t-shirts and hoodies with the Team Emily logo.”

Scott House can support up to 19 families a night, 365 days a year, keeping them close to their seriously ill children as they undergo treatment at the Freeman.

Over the last year, the Home from Home has supported more than 400 families.

It has two floors, each with en-suite bedrooms, a kitchen and a rest room. There is also a communal bathroom, meeting room and laundry room.

To make a donation to the Coast to Coast cyclists, go to www.justgiving.com/Coast2Coast-Team and to make a donation to the Team Emily Great North Run runners, go to www.justgiving.com/TeamEmilyGNR