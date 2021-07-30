Team GB women's football squad out of Olympics after 4-3 extra-time defeat to Australia

Lucy Bronze playing for Team GB. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

The squad made it to the quarter finals after a win against Canada earlier in the week, but will go no further in the tournament.

“We are devastated right now. It is hard to lose a game like this,” head coach Hege Riise told journalists.

“We were well prepared. I think we played most of the game quite well. We created a lot of chances, probably should have finished a few of them. Now it’s quite hard. We are all devastated.”

She added: “We win and we lose together – so there is no one to blame.

"We stood up and we fight together and it wasn’t enough from any of us. So we are disappointed that we couldn’t get the fourth goal and take it to penalties.”