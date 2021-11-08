Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 15 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where women have the longest life expectancy.

1. Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon Women in Darras Hall, Stamfordham and Heddon have a life expectancy of 91.94 years.

2. Blyth South Women in Blyth South have a life expectancy of 89.78 years.

3. Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill Women in Haltwhistle and Bardon Mill have a life expectancy of 87.02 years.

4. Cramlington North Women in Cramlington North have a life expectancy of 86.86 years.