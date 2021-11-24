Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 19 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Blyth Cowpen Women in Blyth Cowpen have a life expectancy of 75.18 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ashington Hirst Women in Ashington Hirst have a life expectancy of 77.22 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Berwick Town Women in Berwick Town have a life expectancy of 78.95 years. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

4. Bedlington Station and Sleekburn Women in Bedlington Station and Sleekburn have a life expectancy of 79.48 years. Photo: Google Photo Sales