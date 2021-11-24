Areas of Northumberland where women have the shortest life expectancy.

The 19 Northumberland areas with the lowest life expectancy for women

How long can you expect to live? Your postcode might give you some clues.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 5:42 pm

Data sourced from Public Health England reveals average life expectancies in neighbourhoods across England.

There are stark differences across the country, including in Northumberland.

Men living in the South Promenade and Seasiders Way neighbourhood in Blackpool have the shortest life expectancy in the whole of England, at just 64.7 years.

In South Kensington in London, men can expect to live 95.4 years - three decades longer.

The shortest life expectancy for women is in Queensgate, Lancashire, at 73.5 years.

In contrast, those living in Monkspath South in Solihull can expect to reach the ripe old age of 98.3 years - nearly 25 years longer.

Here we reveal the 19 neighbourhoods in Northumberland where women have the shortest life expectancy.

1. Blyth Cowpen

Women in Blyth Cowpen have a life expectancy of 75.18 years.

2. Ashington Hirst

Women in Ashington Hirst have a life expectancy of 77.22 years.

3. Berwick Town

Women in Berwick Town have a life expectancy of 78.95 years.

4. Bedlington Station and Sleekburn

Women in Bedlington Station and Sleekburn have a life expectancy of 79.48 years.

