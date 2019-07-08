These 14 common household items could kill your cat
Welcoming a cat into your home is sure to bring hours of playtime and fun, but there are many things to consider to ensure they stay healthy and safe.
By Claire Schofield
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 14:27
Cats are curious creatures and while they may enjoy exploring their home, some of your belongings could cause them serious harm. Here are 14 common household items you should keep out of reach from your furry friend, to avoid an emergency trip to the vets.