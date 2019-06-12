Thousands flock to Morpeth for Fair Day

Morpeth Fair Day 2019 has been hailed a great success.

As well as the nice weather conditions on Sunday, the success of the Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade event was down to the new team members, which meant that there were stalls lining Bridge Street and the Market Place.

The food court and fun dog show returned for their third year and the various attractions and entertainment were enjoyed by the people who came along to the town centre, estimated at around 30,000.

The Annual Parade was again was filled with a vast range of cars and motorbikes, with one difference.

Coun Alison Byard, the Mayor of Morpeth, led the parade on the back of a motorbike - in keeping with her chosen charity Northumbria Blood Bikes - rather than the traditional car.

The dog show raised £354 for Take Away The Tears, a North East charity that helps rescue dogs most in need to get a second chance at a life in which they are looked after and loved.

Morpeth Fair Day chairman Lee Richardson said: “Fair Day was once again a fantastic event and it’s great to see so many residents, businesses and visitors enjoying the day.

“We are grateful for the support we received from volunteers, who give up all of their own time to make the day happen, as well as the contributions from our sponsors: Morpeth Town Council, The Doggy Day Care Centre and Dobbies Garden Centre Heighley Gate.

“Next year’s Morpeth Fair Day will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and planning for it will be starting soon.”

If anyone would like to get involved in the planning of the fair, email info@morpethfairday.co.uk

You do not need to be a member of the Chamber of Trade or have event experience - just enthusiasm and willingness to donate some of your time.

See tomorrow’s Morpeth Herald for more pictures.