Top toilets joy for staff at town pub

From left, cleaners Louise Lockyer, Connor Ritchie and Elisabeth Allwood.

The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket, a Wetherspoon establishment, has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.

They are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision. Authorised inspectors make unannounced visits to hundreds of toilets at sites across the UK.

Kelly Graham, manager of The Electrical Wizard, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”