Town set for another great Fair Day

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Morpeth once again for Fair Day.

The event on Sunday, which has been run by Morpeth and District Chamber of Trade for more than 30 years, covers Bridge Street, Oldgate and High Stanners and includes the grand parade of classic cars and motorbikes.

With plenty of entertainment, interesting stalls, displays, games, rides and activities, there is something for all ages to enjoy throughout the day.

Turners Funfair will be taking up its usual spot on Newmarket and the Town Hall is the venue for this weekend’s free annual local history exhibition by Morpeth

Antiquarian Society, with a book stall and teas on sale.

After looking at the town’s celebrated women in recent years, the focus this time is on some of the men who deserve wider recognition.

There will also be live performances on the main stage and a food court.

As well as the Chamber of Trade, this year’s event is being supported by Morpeth Town Council and Dobbies Garden Centre Heighley Gate.

Event organiser Lee Richardson said “Without the generous support of local residents, councillors and Chamber members, Fair Day simply wouldn’t happen.

“It’s great to see a community come together to make such a fantastic family fun day happen.”

To register for the Fun Run, which starts just after the opening ceremony at 10am and is open to all children in Year 8 and below, go to the Town Hall from 9am.

This year’s dog show is supported by The Doggy Day Care Centre, Pegswood, in aid of North East charity Take Away The Tears.

For more details, including advice on where to park, go to www.morpethfairday.co.uk