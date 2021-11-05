Tracey’s art event at centre for good causes

One of Tracey Robson's images.

Tracey Robson has done hundreds of images. Some of them include messages inspired by positive sayings and Bible verses.

They are created on her tablet using the PENUP app.

They have been posted on Facebook for people to enjoy.

Her event will take place in Stobhill Community Centre on Saturday, November 13 from noon to 5pm, with all proceeds going to the NHS and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

There will be 100 framed prints to sell and four large framed prints to be auctioned. They are also available as cards and orders can be taken on the day.