Trio complete major six-day UK cycling challenge for good cause

From left, Jon Archer, Joe Hunter and Jack Quinlan at John O’Groats.

Jack Quinlan, a PE teacher at King Edward VI School in Morpeth, was part of a trio who successfully cycled from Land’s End to John O’Groats – including extra distance from the normal route to make it 1,000 miles in total – over six days. Their total riding time was 68 hours.

He was joined by Joe Hunter, a firefighter working out of Pegswood Fire Station who lives in Shilbottle, and Alnwick resident Jon Archer.

They did the epic challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society charity in honour of family members who have been affected by dementia. Including Gift Aid contributions, more than £8,000 has been raised so far.

Jack, who lives in Alnwick, said: “The first day and day six were particularly tough for all three of us.

“On day one, we set off from Land's End at 5.15am after only three hours sleep the night before. We battled a headwind all day as we rode through Cornwall and Devon, covering 175 miles and climbing 13,000ft in 25 degree heat.

“On day six, we set off at 4.15am in torrential rain and lightning. We were soaked through within the first five minutes and had to work our way through flooded roads.

“As we arrived into John O’Groats, we were greeted by our family and friends who had supported us along the way. We were exhausted, but thrilled, to cross the line as a team and we were so happy to have completed our goal.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated and it’s great that we’ve smashed our £5,000 target.”