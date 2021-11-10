Trio help Lions to deliver poppies

Les Sage with his granddaughters (from left) Marley, Piper and Lola.

His solution was to summon his granddaughters as his ‘troops’. It did not take too long for them to hand the boxes over to sympathetic shopkeepers, who appreciated the assistance given by the youngsters.

Les said: “I was delighted the girls agreed so willingly to help out. Not only did this solve an urgent logistical problem, but it also gave my granddaughters a taste for helping out in the community.