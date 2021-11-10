Trio help Lions to deliver poppies
With Remembrance Sunday almost upon us, Morpeth Lions President Les Sage was in a quandary as to how to distribute the 40 boxes of poppies received from the 2021 organisers for the town at RAF Boulmer.
His solution was to summon his granddaughters as his ‘troops’. It did not take too long for them to hand the boxes over to sympathetic shopkeepers, who appreciated the assistance given by the youngsters.
Les said: “I was delighted the girls agreed so willingly to help out. Not only did this solve an urgent logistical problem, but it also gave my granddaughters a taste for helping out in the community.
“The Royal British Legion fulfils such a valuable service to many people.”