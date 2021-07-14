Trio's fund-raising pedal power as they take on 1,000 miles in six days challenge

From left, Jon Archer, Jack Quinlan and Joe Hunter during their final training ride. RMT Accountants is meeting all their hotel and support vehicle costs.

Jack Quinlan, a PE teacher at King Edward VI School in Morpeth, is one of the men who will attempt the challenge of cycling from Land’s End to John O’Groats – including extra distance from the normal route to make it 1,000 miles in total – over six days.

He will be joined by Joe Hunter, a firefighter working out of Pegswood Fire Station who lives in Shilbottle, and Alnwick resident Jon Archer, who works for RMT Accountants in Gosforth.

They will be setting off from the tip of Cornwall on Friday, July 23 andaim to arrive at the top of Scotland on the following Wednesday byriding an average of about 170 miles every day.

The trio recently completed their final long training session by riding 245miles from Alnmouth to Maryport on the West Cumbrian coast and backagain in around 18 hours.

They are raising money for Alzheimer’s Society in honour offamily members who have been affected by dementia.

Jack, who lives in Alnwick, said: “We’ve enjoyed cycling for many years and since the Covid restrictions came into effect in spring 2020, being unable to do a range of things meant we’ve been able to step things up and go for long rides together when restrictions have allowed.

“From this, the idea was developed to really push ourselves by attempting to ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats in six days and making it 1,000 miles rather than the traditional 874-mile distance, and doing it for a good cause.

“We’ve been training for the challenge since last October and often the rides are more than 100 miles. The Alnmouth to Maryport and back ride was obviously a long day, but was a very useful experience.

“We’re looking forward to going on this adventure, although we do recognise that it will be a huge challenge to keep doing about 170 miles each day. We will have Joe’s dad accompanying us in a support van.